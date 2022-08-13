Ronald L. Coughenour TUCSON, AZ — Ronald Lee Coughenour passed away on July 27, 2022, in his new home in Tucson, AZ. Ronald was born on February 21, 1947, to Raymond and Phyllis (Lee) Coughenour in Dayton, OH. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Pittsfield Federated Church in Pittsfield, VT, followed by a reception at the Clear River Tavern from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Arts Bus Inc. via their website: https://artsbusvt.org/donate. For a full obituary, please visit: https://www.hudgelswan.com/obituaries/ronald-lee-coughenour/
