Ronald Lewis Wetherby FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Ronald Lewis Wetherby, 76, who died Oct. 7, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 23, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where a calling hour will begin at noon prior to the service. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of one's choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.