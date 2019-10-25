Ronald Lewis Wetherby rites FAIR HAVEN — The gathering for Ronald Lewis Wetherby, 76, who died Oct. 7, 2019, was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Family and friends shared in the ceremony. Daughter and son-in-law Cheri and Roger Waterman delivered eulogies. A reception followed back at the farm.
