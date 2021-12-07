Ronald R. McGuire ORWELL — Ronald Robert McGuire, age 73, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Ron was born in Ticonderoga, New York, on Aug. 5, 1948. He was the son of Robert and Dorothy (Scharpf) McGuire. He grew up in New York State where he received his education. July 14, 1973, he married Ruth Marie Patterson in Florida City, Florida, where he worked for Withers Moving and Storage for several years. He moved his family to Orwell in 1978, and began working for Bill Smith Auto Sales and later, for Bud Carpenter at County Motors. In 1987, he founded, owned and operated McGuire Enterprises on North Orwell Road in Orwell. He was a member of Independence Masonic Lodge in Orwell. He enjoyed car restoration and was extremely proud of caring for his property. Surviving is his wife, Ruth McGuire, and his daughter, Heather Marie Ryan and her husband, Ross, all of Orwell; his lads, Levi and Logan Ryan; three brothers, Randy McGuire, of Clarendon, Robert McGuire Jr., of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Timothy McGuire, of Sudbury; four sisters, Linda Brown, of Wallingford, Barbara Prieur, of Granville, New York, Sandra Beebe, of Milford, Connecticut, and Penny McGuire, of Manchester, Vermont. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Ronald McGuire Jr.; and two brothers, Donald McGuire and Larry McGuire. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date, with graveside Masonic service, in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Orwell First Response Squad, P.O. Box, Orwell, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
