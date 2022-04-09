Ronald S. Woods JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Ronald S. Woods, age 86, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Ellard) Woods for 53 years. Ronald was born in Rutland, Vermont, to Harry and Emma (Moss) Woods. He grew up in Rutland and joined the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation from Rutland High School in 1953. He served honorably and faithfully in the Navy for 28 years, retiring in 1981. Among the highlights of his naval career was serving on board the USS Dealey during the naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis and a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a big sports fan growing up rooting for the Boston Red Sox and especially, the late Ted Williams. He was thrilled when the Red Sox broke the “Curse of the Bambino” and won the World Series in 2004. He attended college while in the Navy and graduated from George Washington University as the valedictorian of his class. He was a generous, kind and gentle soul and was passionate about his Christian faith. He was a longtime member of Evangelical Friends Church in Middletown, Rhode Island. Ronald is survived by his beloved children, Mark Woods (Sharon), of Jamestown; Marie Belli (Vincent), of New Port Richey, Florida; Susan Matros (Roger), of New Port Richey, Florida; and Carolyn Browne, of Dunedin, Florida. Ronald is also survived by his granddaughter, Shannon Woods-Ventura; as well has his great-grandchildren, Cameron and Sophie Ventura. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Emma Woods; and brothers, Harry Woods, Oliver Woods and Edward Woods. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Evangelical Friends Church, 70 Bliss Mine Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Evangelical Friends Church (efcnewport.com); or the Jesus Film Project (Jesusfilmproject.org). Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
