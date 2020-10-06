Ronald Sherman Alger BRANDON — Ronald Sherman Alger, age 54, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Brandon. Ron was born in Proctor on June 11, 1966. He was the son of Mark and Lynda (Aines) Alger. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Middlebury Union High School, class 1984. He began his working years at Brandon Training School as a ground’s keeper. He later joined the staff at New England Woodcraft as a machine operator. He afterwards went to work at Vermont Tubbs, but returned to New England Woodcraft, until illness forced his early retirement in 2011. Ronnie loved car rides and scouting deer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed golf, bow shoots, dancing and playing poker. He had a knack for making people laugh, simply with his contagious laugh. He loved to be with his family and friends, unconditionally. His wife’s quote was “for every season there’s a reason.” Ronnie is survived by his wife, Michelle Alger of Brandon, whom he married at St. Mary’s Church on Sept. 14, 1991; his mother, Lynda Merrill and husband Gary of Brandon; his father, Mark Alger and spouse Bert of Rutland; brothers, Mark “Toby” Alger and fiancée Nicole Waid of Rutland and Adam Alger and wife Lisa of Bradenton, Florida; a sister, Stacey Alger of Brandon; stepbrother, Gordon Merrill of Rochester, and stepsister, Wanda Dwy and husband Kenneth of Sudbury; his in-laws, Doris and Jerry Flint, and brother- and sister-in-law, Steven and Melissa Flint; nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Zachary, Rachael, Alexander, Ashley, Samantha, Laura and Jarrion. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by a stepsister, Carmen Merrill. A gathering “In Celebration of His Life” will take place on Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Fair View Cemetery in Benson, followed by a reception at the home of his mother, 529 North St. in Forest Dale. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or to Bridges & Beyond, c/o Betty Spooner, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
