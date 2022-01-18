Ronald T. Pratt BRANDON — The funeral service for Ronald Thomas Pratt, 76, who died Jan. 1, 2022, was held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. George Valley, interim pastor at Brandon Congregational Church, officiated. Entombment followed in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Burial will be at a later date in Fair View Cemetery in Benson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.