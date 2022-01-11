Ronald T. Pratt FOREST DALE — Ronald Thomas Pratt, age 76, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home in Forest Dale. He was born on March 18, 1945, to Raymond and Dorothy (Evans) Pratt, in Brattleboro, Vermont. His parents moved him to Brandon Training School in 1950 where he remained until 1993. Ron was supported to live in several private homes, ultimately moving in with Lynda Merrill and her family in 2003. Ron faced many challenges throughout his life as he strived to find love, acceptance and a sense of peace in his world. He was able to achieve these goals with the unwavering stability and support of Lynda and her family. Ron was a truly special person who had a profound impact on anyone who was privileged to know him. Ron enjoyed a good movie night with his close friends and caregivers. He was a man of eclectic taste, enjoying movies and shows ranging from pro-wrestling, cop shows, ghost mysteries, to Sponge Bob and sports games. He loved to take trips to go out to eat, his favorite being The Golden Corral aka The Crusty Crab, also embracing opportunities to take longer trips to Lake George and Florida. Ron would never pass up a milk shake or an iced tea and loved experiencing numerous music concerts at the Champlain Fairgrounds. He is survived by his devoted care-providers, Lynda Merrill and Stacy Alger, of Forest Dale, Rachel Munnett, John and Alex Alger, Zach McLaren and many members of the extended Merrill/Alger family; his guardian, Mindy Hammann; his longtime former guardian and friend, Jan Sherman; and staff from Specialized Community Care. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering.
