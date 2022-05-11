Ronald W. Pope FAIR HAVEN — Ronald Wayne "Ron" Pope, 66, of Fair Haven, Vermont, passed away May 3, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side, after a lengthy illness. Ron was the son of Charlie Pope and Margaret "Peggy" Benton, born in Glens Falls, New York, on May 10, 1955. Ron grew up in Granville, New York, before moving to Vermont, where he met his late wife, Kim (Barrett) Pope, and had two children. Ron spent most of his life working in area slate quarries to take care of his family. Anyone who knew Ron could agree “you never met a Ron Pope, you didn’t like.” He could always put a smile on your face with his jokes or soothe your soul with a beautiful song. After the loss of his wife, Kim, Ron was blessed to meet his loving companion, Tammy Dominguez. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with her and his family. Family and friends always meant the world to Ron. In addition to Ron losing his wife, Kim (Barrett) Pope, in 2016; he was predeceased by both of his parents; his sister, Donna; sister-in-law Shirley; and a grandson-in-law, Warren. Ron is survived by his companion, Tammy Dominguez; his two children, Bobbiejo Chambers and Michael Barrett, and a stepson, William Shorey; his brother, Charles Pope, and three sisters, Betty Barry, Elsie Cram and Sylvia Barker; his five grandchildren, Sheila Robidoux, Tess Harwood, Jeremy Burch, Michael Barrett Jr., Emily Robidoux; along with three great-granddaughters, Amber, Faye and Ava; and many nieces, nephews and friends, including childhood best friend, David Dickinson. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, (pending location and time). A private burial will be held on May 31, 2022, where Ron will be laid to rest with his late wife. Contributions or donations to assist the family with final expenses can be made to Tammy Dominguez, P.O. Box 3, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
