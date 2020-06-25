Ronald Waven Sprague rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Ronald Waven Sprague, 80, who passed away June 18, 2020, was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Life Bridge Christian Church. Pastor Roger Foster officiated. Daughter Kimberly Sprague delivered the eulogy. Megan Amoroso provided special music. The graveside committal service and burial followed in the family lot, at Forest Dale Cemetery. Following the ceremony the family received friends at the church for a time of remembrance. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
