Ronald Wilkinson RUTLAND — Ronald Wilkinson, 70, died May 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Rutland, March 4, 1952, son of Alton and Cora (Padolecchia) Wilkinson. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Rutland High School. He was employed at General Electric Co. Surviving are his wife, Janice (Merritt) Wilkinson, of Rutland; two daughters, Nina Wilkinson, of Florida and Amanda Lohsen, of Wallingford; a son, Jason Wilkinson, of Mexico; a brother, Alton Wilkinson, of Rutland; a sister, Stasia Moriarty, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Riley and Paige Lohsen. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jesse Bradley. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Clifford Funeral Home.
