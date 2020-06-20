Ronald W. Sprague BRANDON — Ronald Waven Sprague, age 80, went to Heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with his loving family by his side at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Ron was born in Brandon on Sept. 10, 1939. He was the son of Waven and Mildred (Hill) Sprague. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1957. In his earlier years, he worked for Sid Rosen at the local five & dime store. He later worked at Brandon Lumber and then at Humiston’s Market Place. Ron began his career with the United States Postal Service as a route carrier in Brandon. He retired in 1995 after more than 30 years of service. He was a past member of the Brandon Area Rescue Squad and had also belonged to the Vermont Army National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking, furniture refinishing and old cars. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Baker) Sprague of Brandon, whom he married in Brandon on July 3, 1999; one son, Chris R. Sprague and wife Bethany of West Rutland; a daughter, Kimberly S. Sprague of South Burlington; two stepdaughters, Jeanne and husband Will of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Suzanne and husband Jim of Tinmouth; his stepfather, Don LaPorte; and his beloved sidekick, “Buddy.” Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his first wife, Judith (Hawley) Sprague; his stepmother, Shirley LaPorte; a brother, Gary Sprague; and his sister, Colleen Gardner. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Life Bridge Christian Church. The Rev. Roger Foster, pastor, will officiate. For those wishing to pay their respects; please wear a face covering. A private graveside committal service and burial will follow in the family lot, in Forestdale Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends back at the church, for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
