Rosaleen E. (Ricketts) Morris rites DANBY — The funeral service for Rosaleen Ella “Rose” (Ricketts) Morris, 80, who died Sept. 24, 2019, was held Friday, Sept. 27, at Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Erron Hubbell officiated. Words of remembrance were by her daughter, Diane Weeden. Bearers were Michael and Justin Morris, Christopher and Matthew Majka, Joshua Ford and Jackson Bouchard. Burial was in Tinmouth Cemetey where Pastor Raymond Morris offered committal prayers. A reception followed at Tinmouth Community Church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis HealthCare and Rehabilitation Center; or Alzheimer's Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.