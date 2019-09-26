Rosaleen "Rose" (Ricketts) Morris DANBY — Rosaleen Ella “Rose” (Ricketts) Morris, 80, died Sept. 24, 2019, with loved ones by her side. She was born June 30, 1939, in Tinmouth, the daughter of Asil and Lettie (Sherman) Ricketts. On May 11, 1957, she married Leonard “Gunner” Morris. Mrs. Morris enjoyed tag sales, gardening, baking bread and sewing. Survivors include five children David, Patti, Paul, Pam, Diane; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; five siblings Danny, Harrison, Martha, Sarah, Ella; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel; and siblings Doreen, Albert and Frank. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Tinmouth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis HealthCare and Rehabilitation Center or Alzheimer's Association.
