Rosalie D. (Barber) Cooksey CASTLETON — Rosalie D. Barber Cooksey, 76, walked on April 28, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, after suffering a massive stroke on Friday the 24th. She was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Castleton, the daughter of Jerome Barber and Marion White. She was raised by Mrs. June Gould Reed of Fair Haven. She graduated from Fair Haven High School at age 16, Rutland Business College at 17, and received degrees from Northern Virginia Community College and the University of Virginia. Mrs. Cooksey was a project manager for several engineering firms, including Parsons Brinckerhoff in Washington, DC, New York City, Boston and finally, Omaha, Nebraska, before retiring and returning home to Vermont following the death of her husband in 2001. She was extremely involved in community organizations in Poultney and Fair Haven, including her most cherished Rotary Club and the Horace Greeley Society where she held officer positions. Rosalie was the last African-American of the community of Castleton, which includes the Barber, Jackson, Hunter and Brown families. Late in life, she had become very proud of her family and spoke last summer at the unveiling of the Mass. 54th Monument in Rutland, as she is also descended from three veterans of the Colored Troops of the Civil War. Her photo was published in the Herald for that event and is something that she held close to her heart. Rosalie thoroughly enjoyed gardening, biking, taking long drives, spending time with her family members and pets, and traveling. She was an avid reader and writer who also enjoyed creating art, including painting slate with nature scenes, and thoroughly enjoyed researching her family history. Survivors include sons, Ben St. John of Tallahassee, Florida, and wife Janneke and three children, and Rosario Castronovo (JL Naramore) and wife Shakira and their two children; siblings, Peg Wade of Hampton, New York, Sandra Brooks of Hubbardton, Dorothy Love of Etowah, Tennessee, James Waterhouse of Poultney, Bonnie Robertson of Florida, and Rick Beayon of Vermont; several cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Col. David O. Cooksey who was of Swampscott, Massachusetts, and who is buried in Arlington National Memorial Cemetery. She was also predeceased by her brother, Martin Barber. Mrs. Cooksey will be placed to rest with her husband in Arlington National Memorial Cemetery, and a memorial will be locally placed at the Barber Family plot in Hillside at a future date. A family celebration of Rosalie’s life will occur at a future date at one of her favorite places on Lake Bomoseen. Cremation services will be provided by the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home in Poultney. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her close caregivers: Francetta Tice and the staff of Misty Heather Morn, as well as nieces Ann Stone and Kim Pritchard. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Rosalie’s desire to know her biological family, the family asks if anyone has memories or photos of the Barber Family, Jerome, John, Grace, Mamie, etc., that they be shared by email: JLNaramore99@gmail.com so they may be included in her celebration.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.