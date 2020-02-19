Rosalie N. Cressy DANBY — Rosalie N. Cressy, 84, of Danby died at her niece and nephew’s residence in Moretown. She was born on April 28, 1935, in Moretown, the daughter of Frank and Beatrice (Roby) Noyes. Mrs. Cressy grew up in Moretown, graduating from the Waterbury High School in 1951 and then the Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She married William M. Cressy on July 30, 1955. Mrs. Cressy had been employed by the Rutland Hospital for 16 years, doing private duty nursing for several years and then in 1990, by the Dorset Nursing Association until her retirement in 2009. She also worked on the family farm from 1955 until 1983 in the fields and milking her half of the cows every day. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Katherine Chapter No 83 in Danby, serving as Aida and as a state officer. Mrs. Cressy loved spending the winters in Florida. Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Miner and husband David of Vergennes; a son, Kevin Cressy and wife Pat of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Mary Noyes; grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including Dan and Lola Noyes of Moretown (who were her caregivers), Gale and Edgar Badeau of Waterbury Center, Steven and Janet Noyes of Moretown and Susan and Paul Nadeau of Moretown; and her longtime dear friend, Collette Yrsha of Danby. She was predeceased by her husband, William, on April 18, 2003; and two brothers, Frank Noyes and Warren Noyes. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services with fraternal services by the Order of Eastern Star will be held at a later date in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Order of Eastern Star, C/O Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
