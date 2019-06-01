Rosamond L. Parker rites MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The funeral service for Rosamond L. Parker, 93, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, was held Thursday, May 30, at Durfee Funeral Home. The Rev. John Hardman-Zimmerman officiated. The eulogy was by Paul Jordan. Bearers were Scott and Tim Reed, Oakley Allen, Jared, Justin and Adam Parker. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. A reception followed at Middletown Springs Fire Department. Memorial contributions may be made to United Baptist Church of Poultney, P.O. Box 601, East Poultney, VT 05741; or Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209.
