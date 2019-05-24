Rosamond L. Parker MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Rosamond L. Parker, 93, a longtime resident of Middletown Springs, died Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born June 22, 1925, in Pawlet, the daughter of Fred and Nellie (Chamberlain) Leach. Mrs. Parker grew up in Pawlet and then married Gerald Parker Sr. on July 6, 1946, and relocated to Middletown Springs. Mrs. Parker was employed at Staco in Poultney for many years and then worked as a housekeeper at the Lake St. Catherine Inn. Mrs. Parker was a member of the United Baptist Church of Poultney. She enjoyed listening to country music, putting together jigsaw puzzles, traveling with her daughter, Linda and her husband, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include two sons Jerry Jr. (Janet), of East Poultney, Wayne Parker of Poultney; three daughters Linda Reed (Bob), of Hampton, NY, Lorraine Warren (Glenn), of East Poultney, Kathy Rouse (Tim), of Middletown Springs, and a daughter-in law, Lisa; two sisters Theo Waite, of Burlington, Jenny Jones, of Hudson Falls, NY; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, on March 8, 2004; two sons Gary Parker on March 8, 1988 and David A. Parker on Feb. 10, 2017; four brothers and three sisters. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Baptist Church of Poultney, P.O. Box 601, East Poultney, VT 05741; or Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Suite 800, Arlington, VA 22209 https://www.spinabifidaassociation.org.
