Rosario Mendoza WELLS — Rosario Mendoza, 33, of Wells, died July 25, at her residence. She was born in the Philippines on September 26, 1988. She attended schools in California before relocating to Vermont when she was 20. Rose was adventurous, she loved to fish and ride four wheelers. Her smile would light up a room. She is survived by her mother Lilia Brush of California, daughters, her significant other Justin Tuttle and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 6 in the East Wells Cemetery. A small gathering will follow at her home.
