Rose Knepper CASTLETON — Her journey began April 28, 1930, and ended at the age of 91. She passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Rose “Rosie“ Knepper was determined to live to 90 and made it to 91! She wondered if her mother would be proud that she lived to be 90 years old. She graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1948 and was honored to design the graduation yearbook. She was married to Raymond Knepper on Oct. 16, 1949, and she was called “My Bride” for their entire marriage. They were always the most beautiful couple waltzing across the dance floor. Rosie was a talented and creative artist by trade. She even oil painted their wedding album and portraits of her four children. She began teaching decorative Tole painting from her home on the lake in the late-’80s. She was highly skilled at sewing and would make beautiful clothes and dance costumes for her daughters throughout their childhood. Their first home was in Wayne, New Jersey. Their family vacationed on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, Vermont, and loved it so much they bought a cabin on the lake with the intention of it being their retirement home, which it did become. They moved into the cabin and built it into a welcoming and loving home for their entire family to enjoy. She loved to sit on her screened-in porch listening and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and laugh in the lake. She loved looking at the foliage change and the sunset across the lake. They were blessed to reside in their dream home until each went to God’s hands. Most of all, Rosie loved her family and was the beloved matriarch who kept us all together with her strength and fun personality. She was the devoted mother of Thomas Knepper and his wife, Shelley, Mark Knepper and Mary, Kim Miller and her husband, Kurt, Carla Carter and her husband, Robert. She was the treasured grandmother of Justin Miller and his wife, Dee, Matthew Miller and his wife, Julia, Jami Miller, Thomas Knepper and his wife, Stacia, Rebecca Collins and her husband, David, Dylan and his fiancee, Rachel, and Alex. She was the adoring great-grandmother to Bella, George, Eleanor, Victoria, David, Ryan, Tyler, Danika, Easton, Phoebe, Declan, Alaria and Lincoln She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Edith Berger, Ronald Grassi (his wife, Alleen), Jeanette Norma Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; granddaughter, Jami; great-granddaughter, Danika; and son-in-law, Robert Carter. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the St. John Catholic Church in Castleton. A reception will follow at the family home on the lake, 286 Rustics Road, Castleton, Vermont. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or sit by the lake for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.
