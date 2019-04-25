Rose M. Severance RUTLAND — Rose M. Severance, 79, formerly of Hubbardton, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Winterport, Maine, the daughter of Louis and Marion (Freeman) L’Heureux. She married Melvin E. Landon Sr. in 1959; he predeceased her in 1970. In 1973, she married Ralph Severance and they were divorced in 1978. Mrs. Severance was a factory worker for many years, retiring from Rutland Plywood. She enjoyed country music, western movies, traveling, and was an avid bingo player. Survivors include her children Erica Senecal, of Castleton, Melvin Landon Jr., of Rutland; a stepson, Marty Landon, of Middlebury; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her son, Frank Landon, in 2012; her sister, Shirley Bent; stepdaughters Ann McNaughton and Marjorie Wood. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
