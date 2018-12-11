Rose Marie Page RUTLAND - Rose Marie Page, 81, formally Sister John of the Cross OCD, passed away on Dec. 6, 2018. She was born in Lowell, MA, in 1937, to the late Oliver A. and Cecilia M. Page. She grew up in Fitchburg, MA, and attended St. Bernard’s High School. She entered the Carmelite Order in Boston in July 1963. Later, she moved to the congregation in Barre, VT. She received her Master's degree in Theology from Harvard University. Eventually, she retired to Florence, VT. She leaves a brother, Jean-Paul and wife Marilyn, of Lancaster, MA; two nephews Denis, Marc and wife Paula; and a niece, Janice. She was predeceased by another brother, Leonard; and a nephew, Kenneth. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow in Engle Hall of Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, C/O Sister Miriam Predom, 116 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
