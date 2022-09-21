Rose M. Waters GRANVILLE — Rose Marie (Brownell) Waters, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at The Pines in Rutland, Vermont. Born January 4, 1929 in Cambridge, NY, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Nellie (Denaro) Brownell. Rose married the love of her life Donald J. Waters Sr. in 1951 after meeting at the Stewart's Ice Cream Shop on Main Street in Granville. Together they raised six children and spent 58 devoted years together until his passing in 2009. Rose enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband in their Winnebago, especially to Florida, meeting new and old friends along the way. Rose loved gardening, badminton and croquet, searching for Champ in Lake Champlain, sitting around the campfire, sending Christmas cards and watching Jeff Gordon race. She could often be found strolling the streets of Granville with her wheels, going to Scottie's and more. Rose was a dedicated homemaker - she would have breakfast and coffee, paper read, floor swept, bed made, banana bread baked and dishes done by 7a.m. Most of all, Rose will be remembered for her spunky personality, huge heart and pure soul. Her laugh, smile and beautiful blue eyes will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose is predeceased by her eldest son Lavern and many siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children Nadine (David) Morey, Dighton Waters, Sabby (Dan) Reid, Armand (Helen) Waters, and Donald Jr. (Noemi) Waters. Survivors also include her daughter-in-law Sandy Rudolph; 15 grandchildren: Clarence Jay, April, Nicole Rose, Krystle, Kyle, Sean, Mitchell, Emily Rose, Donald III, Brenden, Joanie, Drew, Naomi, Clayton and Paul; many great-grandchildren; her sister Carmel Northup; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call from Noon 2:30 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY 12832. A Funeral Service will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by burial at Mettowee Valley Cemetery on North Street. Friends are invited to join the family afterward at the VFW Pavilion on County Route 24. In lieu of memorial donations, Rose asks that you give a flower to someone special. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
