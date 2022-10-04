Roseanne D. Dubeau RUTLAND —Roseanne D. Dubeau, 95, of Rutland, died on Thu rsday, Sept. 29, 2022, at RRMC in Rutland, VT. She was attended to with love by many of her family members and friends, to journey to Our Lord. Roseanne was born in Rutland, VT, on July 11, 1927, the daughter of George and Alice (Mahoney) Donahue, the youngest of seven children. They thrived in the love shared with their maternal grandmother, Barbara in the lovely stone front home on Washington St. built by her parents. They attended Christ the King Church and school during the difficulties of the depression and WWII. As her three brothers, Bernard , John and George, and three sisters, Barbara (Shortsleeve), Miriam (Waite), and Frances (Kelley) grew and began having families, Roseanne became a busy and favored aunt-babysitter. She maintained close relationships with her many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy, having studied business, Rosanne took a job as a bookkeeper at Graces Furrier. There she met her handsome husband-to-be, Arthur E. Dubeau. They married at Christ the King Church on May 13, 1952, and built their own stone front home around the corner on Morse Place where they spent the rest of their lives. Roseanne started her own tax preparation business which she operated for over 50 years. She also worked as a real estate broker with her dear friend, Flossie Morton, and as a property manager for a time. But her biggest joy was as an active Catholic, wife, and mother. While raising Alice, Ed, Jerry and Ann, she (and often together with Art) took leadership roles in the CKS parents club, the Charismatic Renewal, and the Sodality. Rosanne had a great sense of humor and shared her time and baked goods with many friends of all ages including the Sisters of St. Joseph. Roseanne was a daily communicant. She was great with budgeting, and she and Art planned and prepared many family traveling vacations using a string of travel trailers and RVs. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, and husband, Arthur E.Dubeau in 2002, and son, A. Edward Dubeau in 2000. Roseanne is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Donahue, and her daughter Alice and husband, Charles Brown, Son Gerard (Jerry) Dubeau and daughter Ann Dubeau, all in Rutland, and many dear nieces and nephews. Her beloved grandchildren, and wonderful great grands are; Rose, Craig, Benjamin (and wife Abigail with great grand Maisie), Joseph, Theresa (and husband Ryan Cheak with great grand Cosmo), Michael, Judy, Catherine (and husband Exel Lombardo), Brigid (and husband Phillip Kibler with great grands Declan, Leana, and Monica). The family wishes to extend a special gratitude to the excellent caregivers and Staff at Bayada Home Care during her illness in the past 3 years, as well as the SW Council on Aging. We could not have kept her in her home without their compassionate assistance. She only needed hospital care for two days which also was excellent. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Christ the King Church at 11:00 am, with calling hours prior from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery and reception in Engle Hall. Please consider any memorial donations in the form of prayers, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
