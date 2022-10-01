Roseanne Donahue DuBeau RUTLAND — Roseanne Donahue DuBeau, 95, of Rutland, VT died Thursday September 29, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. A Funeral service will be at Christ the King Catholic Church in Rutland on Wednesday. Oct. 5th at 11 am followed by burial at the Calvary Cemetery and reception to follow at Christ the King Engle Hall, immediately after the burial. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Calling hours will held at Cliffords Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. at 9:30 to 10:30 am Wed., Oct 5th 2022., 95, of Rutland, VT died Thursday September 29, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. A Funeral service will be at Christ the King Catholic Church in Rutland on Wednesday. Oct. 5th at 11 am followed by burial at the Calvary Cemetery and reception to follow at Christ the King Engle Hall, immediately after the burial. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Calling hours will held at Cliffords Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. at 9:30 to 10:30 am Wed., Oct 5th 2022.
