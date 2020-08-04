Roseanne Jones rites FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Roseanne Jones, 62, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, was held Friday, July 31, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven with Father Erik Ugochukwu officiating. The organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalist was Rosie Doran. Bearers were Steve Ballard, Jim LaPlaca and Kevin Vaughn. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.