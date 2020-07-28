Roseanne Jones FAIR HAVEN — Roseanne Jones, 63, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Rutland Health and Rehab, following long illness. She was born Feb. 6, 1957, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Russell T. and Margaret (Hanley) Jones. She graduated in 1975 from Fair Haven High School and then Rutland Business College. Ms. Jones was employed by the Woods Agency and the Castleton Vet Clinic for 10 years until she became the in-home caregiver for her mother. She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven. She enjoyed sending cards to people who were ill or for their birthday and holidays. Ms. Jones has no living relatives. She was predeceased by her mother on May 21, 2012, and her father on April 14, 1979. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
