Rosella A. Brown WALLINGFORD — Rosella A. Brown, 85, passed into paradise with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. She was born in Bennington, Vermont, on March 14, 1936, to Jessie and Florence Smith. She spent most of her childhood growing up in Danby, Vermont, and graduated from Wallingford High School in 1954. She married Russell J. Brown on Sept. 17, 1955, in Bennington. She is survived by her three sons, Anthony J. Brown, of Kennewick, Washington, Jerome R. Brown and his wife, Debbie, of Wallingford, Vermont, and Kurt J. Brown and his wife, Donna, of Norwalk, Connecticut. She was the Nana of two grandchildren, Karah Driggers and husband Troy, of Hortense, Georgia, Jennifer Golden and husband Sean, of Locust, New Jersey. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Henry, Anna, Emma, Noah and Luke; and a sister, Diane Randall, of Middlebury, Vermont. Her husband, Russell, passed away in 1998. She was also predeceased by her parents, five brothers and six sisters. Rosella was a loving, caring wife, mother and nana who sacrificed much for her love of family. She loved spending time on Tinmouth Pond at a lakeside camp in the summer months that she and her husband built. Our love for her will never end! Summus Te Requiro! There will be a public graveside service in the spring. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
