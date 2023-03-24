Rosemarie Finch RUTLAND — Rosemarie Finch, 66 of Rutland, VT died on March 5, 2023, following a long battle of COPD. She was born on November 7, 1956, in Rutland, VT the daughter of Raymond A Finch and Patricia R King. She was married on February 8, 1989 to Donald Francis Mott in Rutland, VT. She attended the Brandon Training School. Rosemarie lived in Rutland, VT for most of her life. She loved country music, to laugh and adored all her grandchildren. She had three children with Donald. She was predeceased by her children's father Donald Mott, April 2004, Her parents Raymond Finch, March 5th 1966 & Patricia King, April 1973, sisters Jacqueline 1960, Patty Ann 1950, Pauline February 2015, brother Robert 2011. She is survived by her daughters Rose Marie Caron and her husband William Caron of Middlebury, VT, Susan Holland-Levine of Rutland, VT, and Wednesday May Williams, her grandchildren, Alexis, Eva, Mandy and Cheyenne. She is also survived by her brothers Fred Carrera, Raymond Finch of Kentucky, Barbara Gallipo of Pittsford, Diane Carrara and Carolyn Gallipo of Rutland. Several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. There will be no service, just close family gathering.
