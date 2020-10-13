RoseMarie "Tippy" Clifford RUTLAND — RoseMarie “Tippy” Clifford, 86, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 7, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Jan. 8, 1934, daughter of Stanley and Marie (Edwards) Plizga. She was a graduate of Rutland High School and was employed by The Rutland Herald, Rutland Business Journal and Creative Advertising and Design. Tippy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards and taking bus trips to casinos. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Surviving are two sons, Raymond Clifford of Rutland and Larry Clifford and wife Susie of Rye Beach, New Hampshire; two daughters, Denise Gero and husband Bryan of West Rutland and Dawn Dunn and husband Randy Heald of South Burlington; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Clifford, in 2012; a daughter, Susan Clifford Tyminski, in 1973, a son, Paul M. Clifford, in 2016; and a brother, Stanley Plizga. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 636, Rutland, VT 05702. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.