Rosemary “Babe” LeBrun MOUNT HOLLY — On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Rosemary “Babe” LeBrun, beloved mother of Karen, Teri, Liz and Barb, finally went to join her husband, Norman, whom she had missed for the past year. Rosemary was born on June 28, 1933, the daughter of Ida Mae McCue and Michael Angelo Rizzo, in Uniondale, New York. She married Norman LeBrun on Dec. 19, 1959. They moved all over during his years of service in the Air Force before settling down in Mount Holly, Vermont, where they built a home and raised their daughters. They became frequent fixtures at the Black River High School games while their daughters attended school and continued after they all had graduated. In their retirement years, they were frequently seen walking in the town of Ludlow, having coffee at the Cafe at Delight, and taking trips to the casinos. Rosemary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Norman; and sister, Mary Dunnder. She is survived by her brothers, John (Joan), Jimmy and Mickey; sister, Fanny Scanlon; daughters, Karen Main (Paul), Theresa, Elizabeth (Edward) and Barbara; grandchildren, Steven, Danielle, Rachel, Tyler and Kalinen; great-grandchildren, Lily, Autumn, Ezra, Lucey and Molley; and a great many cousins, nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. Burial and a celebration of Rosemary’s life will be in June 2022 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Feline Connection, P.O. Box 567, Rutland, VT 05702 or online at http://www.thefelineconnection.org.
