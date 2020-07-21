Rosemary Baylock NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Rosemary Baylock, 95, of New Britain, Connecticut, widow of Alfred Baylock, passed away peacefully July 16, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, at home. She was the light of our lives and will truly be missed every day. Rosemary was born in New York City and raised in Red Bank, New Jersey. She came to Connecticut to work at the Travelers Insurance Co. and met Al Baylock whom she married and raised a family of 10 children. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and James Lynch; and husband Al. She is survived by her children, Maura and Wayne Fox, Paul and Sonia Baylock, Anne Baylock and James Haley (of Pittsford, Vermont), Margaret and Rick Renzella, James Baylock and Gina Talarico, Christine and Michael Mullin, Peter, Martha, Theresa and Marty Baylock; grandchildren, Jennifer and (David) Alexandro, Ryan Baylock, Greg (Lauren) Fox, Jeff (Tina) Fox, James Jr. (Tricia) Baylock, Calli Baylock, Emily Haley; and great-great-grandchildren, Aidan Mullin, Kieran, Peter Ryan, Elena Alexandro, Clover Fox, Isabelle, Gavin, Ethan Fox, and Gianna, Bryce and Tre Baylock; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemary’s memory to the Friendship Service Center, P.O. Box 1811, New Britain, CT 06050; or Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.