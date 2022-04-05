Rosemary F. Finley RUTLAND — Rosemary F. Finley, 83, of Rutland, died on March 17, 2022, peacefully at home, with family at her side. She was born in Proctor, Vermont, on July 25, 1938, the daughter of Richard and Leona (Soulier) Burns. Rosemary is survived by two sons, Robert Finley Jr., of Gulfport, Mississippi, and John Finley (Ann), of Fair Haven, Vermont; a daughter, Margaret Finley, of Tampa, Florida; a brother, Richard Burns Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister, Terry Zeitfuss, of Satellite Beach, Florida; two grandsons, Sean Finley, Christopher Finley, two granddaughters, Morgan Uhl, Rosemary Finley, and two great-grandchildren. Rosemary is also survived by her best friend of over 45 years, Margaret "Meg" Grace. After her retirement from Rutland City, Rosemary spent the next 21 years as the editor of the Sam’s Good News paper, a job she loved and took great pride in until her recent retirement in August of 2021. Graveside services and a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
