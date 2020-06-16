Rosemary LaRose RUTLAND — Rosemary LaRose, 71, of Rutland died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 28, 1949, in Manchester, the daughter of Louis S. and Josephine (Farley) Cendrowski. Ms. LaRose grew up in Rutland and had worked for a few years at the Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Ms. LaRose enjoyed her dog. Survivors include a daughter, Carrie Brown, a son, Robert LaRose, both of Rutland; four grandsons, Greg Munukka, Joshua Munnuka, Cody Tyler and John Tyler; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary New; and a brother, Terry Cendrowski. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home.
