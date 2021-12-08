Rosemary LeBrun RUTLAND — Rosemary LeBrun, 88, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 12:04 am
