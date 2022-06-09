Rosemary LeBrun RUTLAND — The graveside service for Rosemary LeBrun, 88, who died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, followed by a reception at Café at Delight in Ludlow. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.