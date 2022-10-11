Rosemary V. McManus POULTNEY — Rosemary V. McManus 83, died early Saturday morning October 8, 2022 at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born August 21, 1939 in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Edward and Mary (O’Brien) Mason. Rosemary married James E. McManus August 26, 1961 in West Orange, NJ. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics and volunteering at Fair Haven Volunteer Rescue Squad. Survivors are her two children Scott McManus and his wife Dr. Andrea Silva McManus, of Moretown, VT, and Donny McManus and his wife Celena McManus, of Poultney. By her two grandchildren, Heather Lynn McManus and Andrew James (AJ) McManus. Also by her sister Margaret Ellen Meyers, of Morris Plains, NJ and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, by her husband James E. McManus who died July 24, 2017 and by her daughter Dawn Michelle McManus. Private family burial will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at wwwrobertsaubinfuneralhome.com
