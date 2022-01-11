Roy “Bud” Ross PAWLET — Roy “Bud” Ross passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward, New York, following a long illness. Bud was born on March 30, 1938, in Granville, New York, the son of the late Frank E. and Dorothy (Sprague) Ross. Bud worked on the family farm for many years in Pawlet. He was renowned for his carpentry skills throughout the Pawlet valley and beyond, including the house that he built together with, and for, his son, Chris. Bud was a quiet and gentle man who loved to tell his stories and show you pictures of all his carpentry work. One of his favorite sayings was “You learn more by listening than talking.” In his retirement years, Bud enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with his family, friends and his four-legged buddy, Baxter. He did several cross-country trips with the Moreau Community Center. He became a member of the Hartford and Granville Senior Citizens. He was a member of the South Granville Congregational Church and served as a deacon. Bud was predeceased by his parents; a beloved daughter, Judy; a brother, Leon; his brother-in-law, Robert Corey; and two nieces. Survivors are his wife of 21 years, Blanche (Herrick) Ross. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy O’Mary (Michael), of Knoxville, Tennessee, and his son, Christopher (fiancée Julie Denko), of Pawlet, Vermont; three stepchildren, Gary Herrick (Sonja), of Florida, Richard Herrick (Sharon), of South Glens Falls, and Leisha Hubbell (Tom McKinney), of Lake George. He was blessed with two grandsons, Jason Hayes (Megan) and Josh Hayes (Jammie); 11 step-grandchildren, Shawn Herrick (Kelly), Jeffrey Herrick (Kimberly), Jamie Deyoe, Brian Herrick (Rebekkah), Kevin Herrick (Theresa Adams), Katy Payne (John), Lexi Herrick (Brady Rainville), Joshua Hubbell (Ariannah Belden), Kyle Hubbell, Nathan Hubbell (Tristen Scheidecker) and Anna Chapman (William); 13 great-grandchildren, 23 step-great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bud is also survived by his siblings, Diane Haskins (Roger), of Essex Junction, Vermont, Mildred Corey, of Granville, New York, and James Ross (Deborah), of Pawlet, Vermont; as well as four nieces and one nephew. Services to celebrate the life of Bud Ross will be held in the spring, one of his favorite times when the sap is boiling. A heartful thank you to the Fort Hudson Health Center staff and Community Hospice for all the care they provided to Bud. A special thank you to Heidi, his nurse, and his aide, Christina, who were with him at the end. Donations in memory of Roy “Bud" Ross can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
