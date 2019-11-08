Roy E. Wilkinson EAST MIDDLEBURY — Roy E. Wilkinson died on Nov. 3, 2019. Roy was born on Oct. 11, 1924, in Rutland Town where he grew up, the son of Benjamin H. and Ella Peters Wilkinson. In his younger years, he worked various occupations which included logging, ice delivery, a scale company and lumber mill. While working for Crystal Ice Co., he delivered ice to Kehoe’s Diner, where he met his future wife. In April of 1944, Roy joined the United States Marine Corps. He had broken service from November 1947 - February 1950, at which time he rejoined the USMC. He retired with 20 years of service in September of 1966. His wartime service included Iwo Jima (1945), Inchon, Seoul and Chosin Reservoir, Korea (September 1950-September 1951) and Vietnam (June 1965-February 1966). His peacetime service included many duty stations, including China and Guam. After returning from Korea, he married Elizabeth Patch Wilkinson, daughter of George Oscar Patch Jr. and Elfreda Bartholemew Patch. When he retired from the Marine Corps in 1966, Roy and Beth moved their family back to Vermont. There, Roy joined The United States Forest Service working in The Green Mountain National Forest Middlebury Ranger District for 23½ years, retiring in 1990. Roy’s faith has always been a priority in his life. Since moving to East Middlebury, he was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church where he served on several boards, as well as in the Vermont/New Hampshire Region (ABCVNH). Roy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beth; and two sons Alan (Deb) and Barry (Barb); and son-in-law Ron Dubuque. He was blessed by his eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Roy was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy; his father and mother; six brothers and one sister. Calling hours will be at Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; memorial service starting at 12:30 p.m; reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Roy will be buried in Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Baptist Church; Home Health and Hospice; or Middlebury Regional EMS. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
