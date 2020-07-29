Roy Litts GRANVILLE, N.Y. — A Mass of Christian burial for Roy Litts, who passed away on June 9, 2020, will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Friends may call at the church from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville where he will be reunited with Jackie.
