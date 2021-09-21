Roy "Lucky" Corey Jr. CLARENDON — Roy G. "Lucky" Corey Jr., age 70, died unexpectedly on Sept. 10, 2021, from injuries sustained while working on a job site. His loss was completely unexpected and the family was shocked and deeply saddened. Lucky was born on Jan. 22, 1951, in Rutland, to Peggy Woods Corey and Roy G. Corey Sr., of Clarendon. Lucky graduated from Wallingford High School. After graduating high school, he married Linda Beauchain in 1971. He started his career with Vermont Marble Corp. before opening the West Street Service Center in 1973 and then Lucky’s Auto Repair in Clarendon in 1976. Lucky had a huge following of customers and friends who brought their vehicles to him for work. He enjoyed these years immensely. After closing the garage, Lucky continued his self-employment, establishing Lucky Enterprises Inc., working summers as an excavating contractor. During the winter months, Lucky could be found processing firewood with brother-in-law Joe “Henry” Alexander. Lucky took great pride in his work which brought him much fulfillment. In his early years, Lucky enjoyed drag racing the quarter-mile track in South Glens Falls (he loved those Mopar’s) and participated in the Rutland Fair Demo Derby and enjoyed many hours bowling and playing pool with dear friends. Lucky was also a member of the Rutland Chapter 1122 Loyal Order of Moose. An avid fisherman, Lucky lived to fish and was a member of the LCI and Rutland BassMasters. If he wasn’t working or fishing, you might find Lucky playing poker in his garage with buddies or running to Foxwoods to do some light gambling. But by far, Lucky loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved companion, Judy “babe” Ingalls, and especially loved that she often went to work with him, riding by his side in the dump truck or helping with moving heavy equipment. He enjoyed helping his son and daughter at their properties or working with his siblings and above all, he especially loved spending time with his grandsons. To all who loved Lucky, he seems larger than life, honest as the day is long and a devoted father, grandfather, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend. Survivors include son Travis Corey and three grandsons, Austin, Tyler and Evan Corey, of Clarendon; daughter Tiffany Esslinger and husband Matt, of Clarendon; life partner Judy Ingalls, of Clarendon; sister Sue Hoisington and husband Sam, of Clarendon; brother Rex Corey and wife Stephanie, of Orwell; brother Bernie Corey and wife Barb, of Clarendon; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful sidekick, James the cat. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Jean Corey, in 1963, a brother, Thomas Corey, in 2001; father, Roy Corey, in 2004; and mother, Peggy Corey in 2011. There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lucky Corey Memorial Fund which will be used to support youth fishing activities in Lucky’s memory. Mail contributions to c/o Stephanie Corey, 13 Raymond Hill Road, Orwell, VT 05760. Lucky’s family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 1-3 at Rex and Stephanie Corey’s property located at 13 Raymond Hill Road, Orwell, Vermont. They invite all family and friends to bring a chair, their stories to share and come spend the afternoon celebrating his honorable life with them. (Location is a 3,200 sq. ft. building plus outdoor tent, so it will be “COVID friendly” to allow for a relaxing space to celebrate Lucky’s life. Light food will be available, as well as bathroom facilities).
