Roy M. McCullough Jr. PITTSFORD — Roy passed away on Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Roy owned and operated J&R Sprinkler Co. of Rutland, Vermont, pipefitting was his passion. Roy was grateful to all his customers and friends who have supported him throughout the years. Roy was a graduate of West Rutland High School. He was born on Dec. 3, 1952, in Proctor, the son of Roy L. and Olive (Potter) McCullough of West Rutland, Vermont. He married his high school sweetheart, Terry (Duprey) McCullough. He enjoyed NASCAR, was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and also enjoyed watching football and was a Dallas Cowboy fan. Survivors include his mother, Olive of West Rutland; five brothers, Gary McCullough of South Carolina, Dan McCullough of Florida, Peter McCullough of West Rutland, Bert McCullough of West Rutland, Kevin McCullough of Washington; and two sisters, Mary Burke of West Rutland and Shauna Woods of Rutland; three daughters, Laura Morgan of North Clarendon, Susann and Darren McCullough/Hickory of West Rutland, and Samantha and Melinda McCullough/Lasante of Pittsford; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Laura's spouse, Kirke Morgan. Roy was loved by many; he will be missed greatly. There will be a benefit and gathering at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge on Center Street in Rutland from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on June 5. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
