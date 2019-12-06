Roy Niklasson CASTLETON — Roy Niklasson, 76, of Castleton, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on April 18, 1943, in Waterbury, CT, the son of Arvid and Hilda (Carlsson) Niklasson. Mr. Niklasson married Elizabeth “Betty” Rooth on Aug. 24, 1974. He was employed as a construction supervisor by the Talco Insulation Co., then by John’s Insulation Co. prior to relocating to East Wallingford in 1988. Roy relocated to Castleton in 2006. He was employed at Orvis for five years, retiring in 2005. He enjoyed watching drag racing and politics on television and old cars, especially street rods and custom cars. Mr. Niklasson was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1122, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3907 in Fair Haven and the Free and Accepted Mason Mount Moriah Lodge #96 in East Wallingford. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Niklasson, of Castleton; a daughter, Karen Morris and husband Paul, of Tinmouth; two sons Torr Niklasson and wife Ann, of Castleton, and Strew Niklasson and wife Michelle, of Mount Holly; seven grandchildren Tyler, Brady, Brenden, Kassie, Courtney, Paula and Gregory; two great-grandchildren Jeannette and Mitchell. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Arvid. There will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Moriah Lodge #96, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
