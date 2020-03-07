Roy Stanley Rabtoy PERKINSVILLE — Roy Stanley "Stan" Rabtoy passed away March 5, 2020, at the age of 91, at Springfield Hospital. He was born in Shrewsbury, Vermont, the son of Francis and Nina Agnes (Balch). He and his wife, Verna (Blanchard), who passed away in 2002, had been married for 51 years and Dad made his home in Perkinsville for 68 years. Stan was a jack-of-all-trades but his most important legacy was as a friend to all and a Dad. He was a family man who earned the respect of his children and grandchildren by his deeds and daily example, not by raising his voice or his hand. We struggle to live up to his example. In addition to his parents and wife, Stan was predeceased by his brothers, Chauncey, Babe (Francis) and Leonard; sisters, Gertrude (Spaulding) and Joan (Colm). He is survived by his older brother, Calvin of Clarendon, Vermont; children, Vernon and wife Sabrina (Morey) of Norfolk, Virginia, Teena Fuller of Perkinsville and Rhonda Dean of Springfield, Vermont; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sean Rabtoy and Jessica and sons Isaac and Aiden of Wilder, Vermont, Christopher Rabtoy of Burlington, Vermont, Sarah MacDougall and husband Cedric and children Hannah and Michael of Essex Junctions, Vermont, Amy Davis and sons Glenn and Garrett Turco of Cavendish, Vermont, Jeffrey Davis and wife Courtney (Millay) and sons Abel and Brody of Cavendish, Vermont, Nicholas Dean and children Nicholas Jr. and Catherine of West Hartford, Connecticut, Nathaniel Dean and wife Miranda (Fedchenko) and sons Elijah and Ethan Stanley of Chester, Vermont; special friends Lloyd Dean, Gary Lloyd, Fernanda and Maia Burk, Marilyn Rabtoy and April Lafleur. Mr. Rabtoy was able to stay in his home with the assistance of several agencies and many people. The family would like to wholeheartedly thank: The nurses and therapists from the VA Home Based Primary Care Program for the exemplary care and kindness they gave our father; also, the nurses from the VNA with special thank you to Judy Corliss, his home health aide who went above and beyond her call of duty; Meals On Wheels, the daily interaction with the delivery people was very important; also, a special thank you to Bonnie Butler, the best neighbor anyone ever had. What would we have done without her (and her binoculars)? Finally, we would like to say that every person at Springfield Hospital who had any interaction with our father in his last days was top notch. Not only were they professional, they were kind, respectful and gentle, and took care of the man, not the illness. They made a very difficult time a little easier. There will be a get-together at Stan’s home in Perkinsville in June, for friends and family. If anyone should wish to make a donation in Dad’s name, we respectfully suggest, the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302; and/or Meals On Wheels, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.