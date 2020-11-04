Roy Von Jackson BRANDON — Roy Von Jackson passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in Brandon, three days prior to his 83rd birthday. Roy was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and grew up in Clinton. He married his childhood sweetheart, Lois Barton, in 1960. He earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees at Michigan State University. He was a systems analyst in his company, Summitt Research Corp., residing in Silver Spring, Maryland, for more than 20 years. Roy loved the outdoors and served seven years as a Scoutmaster in Silver Spring. In 1982, he and Lois moved to Brandon, bought the Churchill House Inn and operated an outdoor program of hiking, biking and XC skiing between inns. He was active in the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as treasurer and on the town planning commission. He and Lois were avid square dancers, and he served as president of the Cast Off 8’s square dance club in Pittsford, Vermont. He is survived by his wife, Lois Jackson of Brandon; daughter, Julia Child of Middlebury; grandson, Nathaniel Creed and wife Kyla and daughters Amelia and Evelyn of Cranston, Rhode Island; grandson, Ryan Creed and wife Lizzie of Brandon; and a brother, Jack Jackson of Farmington, New Mexico; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, John Barton Jackson. A private gathering “In Celebration of His Life” will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to The Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 267, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
