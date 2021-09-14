Royce “Tony” Andrus Jr. CASTLETON — Royce Arden “Tony” Andrus Jr., 64, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness. He was born Sept. 5, 1957, in Derby, Connecticut, the son of Lillian Gertrude (Davis) and Royce A. Andrus Sr. He graduated in 1976 from Fair Haven Union High School and attended Johnson & Wales College for Culinary Arts. Mr. Andrus married Pamela Woodbury Oct. 21, 1975, in Castleton. He was a coach to many teams and children, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman, spending time in Alaska fishing King Salmon and hunting in Canada for bear. Survivors include his wife, of Castleton; children, Kristy Fortin, Kim Bruno; four grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Andrus, JoAnne Bowen. He was predeceased by a sister, Karen Williams. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Windsor Rec in Windsor. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Windsor Rec, 29 Union St., Windsor, VT 05089; or WHS Athletics, 19 Ascutney St.. Windsor, VT 05089. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.