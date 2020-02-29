Royner Greene Jr. RUTLAND — Royner Carl Philip Greene Jr., 83, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Mountain View Center. He was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Middleton, Ohio, the son of Ethel (Jonsos) and Royer Greene Sr. He graduated from high school in Ithaca, New York, and from the University of Illinois. Mr. Greene enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his honorable discharge. He was employed by Marsh Industries for several years and then by Reynolds Metals for over 20 years until his retirement. In Rutland, he enjoyed going to coffee at Stewart's and was employed as a school crossing guard on the corner of Church and Crescent streets until 2017. Mr. Greene also enjoyed walking and bowling. Survivors include three children, Suzanne McClone of Chicago, Illinois, Stephanie Greene of Palatine, Illinois, Doug Greene of Rutland; four sisters, June, Shirley, Nancy and Suzie; five grandchildren, a great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
