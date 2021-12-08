Rudolph "Shaun" Marinaro MOUNT TABOR — Rudolph “Shaun” Marinaro, 61, died Dec. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, the son of Rudolph and Shirley (Merrill) Marinaro. He graduated from County College in Morris, New Jersey, with an Associate degree in Computer Science. Mr. Marinaro was a volunteer fireman in Stanhope, New Jersey. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Van Koppen, of Sparta, New Jersey; a son, Shaun Marinaro, of Casper, Wyoming; his life partner, Lori VanLaningham, of Mount Tabor; and three siblings, John “Kevin” Marinaro, of Netcong, New Jersey, Tammy Klinck, of Sparta, and Gina Marinaro, of Hull, Georgia. He was predeceased by his father, Rudolph Marinaro, and sister, Lori Marinaro. Services will be at a later date in Stanhope. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.