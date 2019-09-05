Russell A. Perry, Jr. RUTLAND — Russell A. Perry Jr., 76, of Rutland and formerly of West Rutland, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his son’s residence in Rutland. He was born on Dec. 29, 1942, in Whitehall, NY, the son of Mildred (Andrus) and Russell A. Perry Sr. Mr. Perry married Patricia D. Dodge on Dec. 15, 1966. Mr. Perry grew up in Whitehall and was a longtime resident of the Fair Haven and Poultney area; in 2006, he relocated to Rutland and had also lived in West Rutland. He was employed by several area slate quarries prior to his retirement. Mr. Perry was a member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and will be missed by his church family whom he enjoyed helping with community dinners. He enjoyed watching westerns, John Wayne movies, and any cop show that was on; and his cats Louie and Miss Kitty. Survivors include his sons Russell Perry III, Paul Dunbar and Owen (Jen) Beckett, and a daughter, Terry Bates, of North Granville, NY; three sisters Patricia Greenwood, of Hudson Falls, NY, Irene (Gary) Bowen, Nancy (Richard) Macmore, all of Whitehall; brothers Robert (Nancy) Perry, of Pittsford, Phillip (Pam) Perry, of Middle Granville, NY, Richard (Patty) Perry, of North Granville; grandchildren Jordan and Jeffrey, of Bennington; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia D. Perry, on March 17, 2016; also by a sister, Winifred Scribner, and brothers Steve Perry and Charles Perry; sister-in-law Lorraine Perry, brother-in-law Ernest "Skip" Greenwood; and Paul McClure. Services are pending for a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
