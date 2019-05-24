Russell E. Gibbs Sr. BENSON — Russell E. Gibbs Sr., 75, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. Russell was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Middlebury, the son of Leon and Cora (Swenor) Gibbs. He grew up in Hubbardton. He married the former Neva Swenor in Willimantic, Connecticut, in 1965. Mr. Gibbs retired from Metro Mail in Rutland. In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include four children Patricia Duby, of Danby, Samantha Gibbs, of Benson, Theron Gibbs, of Rutland, Owen Gibbs, of Fair Haven; three brothers Gordon Gibbs, of Springfield, Gary Gibbs, of Rutland, Dwayne Gibbs, of Hubbardton; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife in 2013; a son, Russell Gibbs Jr.; two brothers, Darwin and Theron Gibbs; and a sister, Ruth Smith. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
